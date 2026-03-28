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Congress Expels Palakkad Councillor Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The Congress has expelled Prashob C Valsan, a Palakkad Municipality councillor, over sexual assault allegations. The party took swift action following media reports, although no formal complaint was received. The case involves serious charges and the BJP and ruling parties are criticizing Congress. Police investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:38 IST
Congress Expels Palakkad Councillor Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party expelled Palakkad Municipality councillor Prashob C Valsan after sexual assault allegations came to light. Palakkad District Congress Committee president A Thankappan announced the decision after reports surfaced.

A case was filed by the police based on the woman's complaint, registered under relevant legal sections. The woman claims Valsan assaulted her several times under the pretext of job assurance and later forced her into pregnancy termination.

The Congress insists the incident will not damage its electoral prospects, while rivals BJP and LDF criticize the party for its association with the accused. Investigations to locate the absconding councillor are ongoing.

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