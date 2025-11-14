Drone Debris Incident at Novorossiisk Port
Debris from a drone fell on the Novorossiisk port's container terminal, causing a brief fire that was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties, and operations continued smoothly. Russian air defense intercepted 216 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to the Ministry of Defence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:30 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A drone's debris fell on the container terminal at the Russian port of Novorossiisk, according to Delo Group, the terminal's operator.
The resulting fire was quickly extinguished with no casualties reported, allowing the terminal to resume normal operations.
Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense announced that air defense forces successfully intercepted 216 Ukrainian drones overnight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drone
- debris
- Novorossiisk
- port
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Delo Group
- air defense
- Ministry of Defence
- terminal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
G7 Ministers Address China's Military Growth and Support Ukraine
Devastation in Kyiv: Russia's Latest Assault Leaves Trailing Fires
Ukrainian Drone Attack Disrupts Russian Oil Port Operations
Drone Debris Incident at Russian Grain Terminal
Intense Overnight Drone Exchanges: Russian Air Defence vs. Ukrainian Drones