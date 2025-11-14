Left Menu

Drone Debris Incident at Novorossiisk Port

Debris from a drone fell on the Novorossiisk port's container terminal, causing a brief fire that was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties, and operations continued smoothly. Russian air defense intercepted 216 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A drone's debris fell on the container terminal at the Russian port of Novorossiisk, according to Delo Group, the terminal's operator.

The resulting fire was quickly extinguished with no casualties reported, allowing the terminal to resume normal operations.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense announced that air defense forces successfully intercepted 216 Ukrainian drones overnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

