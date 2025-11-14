EVM Security Breach: Eight Police Officers Suspended in Bilaspur

In a significant breach of protocol, eight police officers assigned to safeguard electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Bilaspur were suspended after an unannounced inspection found them absent from post. The incident unfolded during a late-night check by Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Chaudhary.

The inspection covered crucial strong rooms at the Government Degree College, Bilaspur, and Lakhanpur, but without any personnel present, prompting immediate communication with SP Sandeep Dhawal. Following this discovery, six constables and two head constables faced suspension and relocation to police lines.

This incident has triggered strict disciplinary measures, as the senior police officials condemned such negligence in sensitive assignments, highlighting the unacceptable lapse in the security of EVMs, crucial components in the democratic process.

