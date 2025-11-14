South Korea and US Forge $350 Billion Investment Pact
South Korea and the US have signed a memorandum of understanding, aiming for $350 billion in strategic investments across various American industries. Both nations plan to finalize their investment strategies by January 2029, according to South Korea's Industry Minister, Kim Jung-kwan.
In a major economic development, South Korea and the United States have committed to a $350 billion collaboration through a newly signed memorandum of understanding.
The deal aims to bolster strategic investments in several key American industries over the coming years.
Significant milestones for these investment plans are set to be achieved by January 2029, as confirmed by South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan during a press briefing.
