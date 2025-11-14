Left Menu

South Korea and US Forge $350 Billion Investment Pact

South Korea and the US have signed a memorandum of understanding, aiming for $350 billion in strategic investments across various American industries. Both nations plan to finalize their investment strategies by January 2029, according to South Korea's Industry Minister, Kim Jung-kwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:14 IST
South Korea and US Forge $350 Billion Investment Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a major economic development, South Korea and the United States have committed to a $350 billion collaboration through a newly signed memorandum of understanding.

The deal aims to bolster strategic investments in several key American industries over the coming years.

Significant milestones for these investment plans are set to be achieved by January 2029, as confirmed by South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan during a press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Level Talks on Nuclear Safety Amid Tensions

High-Level Talks on Nuclear Safety Amid Tensions

 Russia
2
Rohit Leads India's Junior Hockey Squad for FIH World Cup

Rohit Leads India's Junior Hockey Squad for FIH World Cup

 India
3
South Korea and US Seal Historic USD 350 Billion Trade Agreement

South Korea and US Seal Historic USD 350 Billion Trade Agreement

 South Korea
4
Pound Dips Amid Political Uncertainty Over UK Tax Plans

Pound Dips Amid Political Uncertainty Over UK Tax Plans

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025