NIA's Strategic Raids Uncover Terror Conspiracy in Jammu and Kashmir
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided various locations in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, related to a terror conspiracy. The case involves arms recovery, with Abdul Aziz and Munawar Hussain accused and charged, and connections to a Pakistani handler, Nazir Hussain.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday intensified its investigation into a terror conspiracy by conducting raids across Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The authorities targeted locations in Mohalla Khorinar and Hari-Surankote as part of their strategic operation.
This raid pertains to a case involving the previous recovery of arms, including a pistol and two grenades, from individuals suspected of terror activities in the border district. The NIA's ongoing efforts are aimed at dismantling the networks facilitating such conspiracies.
Charges have been previously filed against the accused, Abdul Aziz and Munawar Hussain, along with their Pakistani handler, Nazir Hussain, last April, showcasing the cross-border nature of the threats being investigated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
