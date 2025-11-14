Left Menu

Slimming the Force: Assam Police's Annual BMI Drive Results

Over 2% of Assam Police personnel were found to be obese in the annual BMI test, a reduction from previous years. The test, initiated in 2023, measures weight relative to height to ensure a fitter force. The initiative seeks to maintain a stronger, quicker, and mission-ready team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:24 IST
Over 2% of Assam Police personnel have been classified as obese following the annual Body Mass Index (BMI) test, marking a positive downward trend from past results. The test, now in its third year, evaluates weight in relation to height to promote a healthier police force.

The Assam Police shared in a post on X that only 2.06% of their 73,317 personnel registered as obese, a substantial improvement. The effort is part of an ongoing commitment to ensure the force remains fit, agile, and prepared for its demanding responsibilities.

Introduced in 2023, the BMI test has become a cornerstone of the department's health initiatives, aligning with the World Health Organization's standards which classify a BMI over 30 as obese. Assam Police proudly notes the progress made, emphasizing a quicker and leaner team ready for action.

