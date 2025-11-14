Assam Averts Infiltration: Rohingyas, Bangladeshis Pushed Back

The Assam government successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by 16 individuals, including 10 Rohingyas and six Bangladesh nationals, at the state border. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the operation early on Friday, reinforcing his administration's commitment to border security.

The operation was carried out with remarkable precision, described by Sarma as akin to an action-packed 'Mission Impossible' scene. Conducted at 00:30 hours through Gate 39, the operation underscored the state government's ongoing efforts to tackle illegal immigration.

Assam has been intensifying its actions against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, showcasing a determined stance on maintaining regional security and border integrity. However, the specific district of origin for these infiltrators was not disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)