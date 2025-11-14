Russian Forces Seize Strategic Eastern Settlements
Russian troops have seized two settlements in eastern Ukraine, alongside launching massive strikes on Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy facilities. The newly controlled villages, Rih and Orestopil, are in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions respectively. Reports remain unverified by independent sources like Reuters.
Russian forces have successfully taken control of two additional settlements in the eastern part of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry announced on Friday. The areas captured include the villages of Rih in the Donetsk region and Orestopil in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
In addition to the territorial gains, Russian troops executed large-scale overnight operations targeting Ukraine's military-industrial infrastructure and energy facilities, according to official statements.
Efforts to independently confirm these battlefield developments have so far been unsuccessful, as international news agency Reuters reported difficulty in verifying the claims.
