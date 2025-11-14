Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Strategic Eastern Settlements

Russian troops have seized two settlements in eastern Ukraine, alongside launching massive strikes on Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy facilities. The newly controlled villages, Rih and Orestopil, are in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions respectively. Reports remain unverified by independent sources like Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:08 IST
Russian Forces Seize Strategic Eastern Settlements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have successfully taken control of two additional settlements in the eastern part of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry announced on Friday. The areas captured include the villages of Rih in the Donetsk region and Orestopil in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In addition to the territorial gains, Russian troops executed large-scale overnight operations targeting Ukraine's military-industrial infrastructure and energy facilities, according to official statements.

Efforts to independently confirm these battlefield developments have so far been unsuccessful, as international news agency Reuters reported difficulty in verifying the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir wins Budgam bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir by 4,478 votes.

PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir wins Budgam bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir by 4...

 India
2
Revolutionary Breakthrough in Precision Drilling: IIT Bombay Researchers Enhance UA-ECDM Technique

Revolutionary Breakthrough in Precision Drilling: IIT Bombay Researchers Enh...

 India
3
Tragedy on Navale Bridge Spurs Call for Permanent Safety Measures

Tragedy on Navale Bridge Spurs Call for Permanent Safety Measures

 India
4
BHP Held Liable for Brazil's Worst Environmental Disaster

BHP Held Liable for Brazil's Worst Environmental Disaster

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025