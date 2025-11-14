Delhi Police Nab Two in Connection to Tillu Tajpuria Gang Plot

Two individuals associated with the notorious Tillu Tajpuria gang have been apprehended in Delhi's Dwarka area, police reported on Friday. Authorities intercepted the suspects, identified as Parth and Vikrant, as they allegedly schemed to carry out a murder.

Both men, residents of Ambrahi village, had recently aligned themselves with the gang to undertake the plot orchestrated by Amit, alias Dabang, a pivotal gang figure. Police seized unauthorized firearms, communication devices, and a stolen motorcycle at the time of arrest.

The pair reportedly utilized encrypted apps for gang-related communications. Parth disclosed a personal vendetta was the catalyst for his gang involvement, with promises of weapons and cash support. Investigations continue as police work to dismantle the criminal network.

