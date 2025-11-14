Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Two in Connection to Tillu Tajpuria Gang Plot

In southwest Delhi's Dwarka, two alleged members of the Tillu Tajpuria gang were arrested while planning a hit. Parth and Vikrant, recruited to the gang, were found with illegal weapons and using encrypted communication. The plot, directed by key member Amit alias Dabang, is under further investigation.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals associated with the notorious Tillu Tajpuria gang have been apprehended in Delhi's Dwarka area, police reported on Friday. Authorities intercepted the suspects, identified as Parth and Vikrant, as they allegedly schemed to carry out a murder.

Both men, residents of Ambrahi village, had recently aligned themselves with the gang to undertake the plot orchestrated by Amit, alias Dabang, a pivotal gang figure. Police seized unauthorized firearms, communication devices, and a stolen motorcycle at the time of arrest.

The pair reportedly utilized encrypted apps for gang-related communications. Parth disclosed a personal vendetta was the catalyst for his gang involvement, with promises of weapons and cash support. Investigations continue as police work to dismantle the criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

