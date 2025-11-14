Runaway Helper Nabbed: Crime and Pursuit across Borders
A domestic help was arrested while trying to escape to Nepal after allegedly stealing cash and gold worth lakhs from his employer in Noida. Identified as Ganesh Gharti Magar, he confessed to the crime, citing debts as his motive.
The Delhi Police apprehended a domestic helper attempting to flee to Nepal, accused of stealing cash and gold jewellery worth lakhs from his employer's house in Noida, an official reported on Friday.
Identified as Ganesh Gharti Magar, a native of Nepal, he was captured near ISBT Kashmiri Gate on Thursday night after police received a tip-off about his location.
Authorities learned Magar had been hiding in Delhi and planned to escape to Nepal. Under interrogation, he confessed to the theft, which he committed due to significant personal debts.
