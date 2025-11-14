Left Menu

Runaway Helper Nabbed: Crime and Pursuit across Borders

A domestic help was arrested while trying to escape to Nepal after allegedly stealing cash and gold worth lakhs from his employer in Noida. Identified as Ganesh Gharti Magar, he confessed to the crime, citing debts as his motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:24 IST
Runaway Helper Nabbed: Crime and Pursuit across Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police apprehended a domestic helper attempting to flee to Nepal, accused of stealing cash and gold jewellery worth lakhs from his employer's house in Noida, an official reported on Friday.

Identified as Ganesh Gharti Magar, a native of Nepal, he was captured near ISBT Kashmiri Gate on Thursday night after police received a tip-off about his location.

Authorities learned Magar had been hiding in Delhi and planned to escape to Nepal. Under interrogation, he confessed to the theft, which he committed due to significant personal debts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cracking Down on Cyber Fraud: The Arrest of the Delhi Duo

Cracking Down on Cyber Fraud: The Arrest of the Delhi Duo

 India
2
Leaders in Cement and Logistics Honored at the 9th Indian Cement Review and Multilogistix Awards

Leaders in Cement and Logistics Honored at the 9th Indian Cement Review and ...

 India
3

Zero Knowledge Proof: Redefining Token Distribution with Transparency

 United States
4
Israel's Inflation Stays Steady, Sparks Rate Cut Speculation

Israel's Inflation Stays Steady, Sparks Rate Cut Speculation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025