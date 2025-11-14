Anil Ambani Summoned by ED: Unraveling the Jaipur Highway Controversy

Anil Ambani, Reliance Group chairman, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to personally appear on November 17 in a FEMA case. This call comes as Ambani skipped a scheduled date, and his request to depose virtually was dismissed by the ED.

The investigation relates to a purported financial misappropriation tied to the Jaipur-Reengus highway project. In an earlier crackdown, the ED claimed siphoning of Rs 40 crore from the project and alleged a broader international hawala network involving Rs 600 crore.

Ambani, previously questioned over an alleged Rs 17,000 crore bank fraud, maintains that the highway contract had no foreign exchange elements and asserts his limited role as a non-executive director during his tenure at Reliance Infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)