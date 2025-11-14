Left Menu

Revamped Orphan Quota: Maharashtra's New Rules for Government Jobs

Maharashtra has updated its orphan reservation policy for government jobs, shifting focus from 'available' to 'vacant' posts. The revised rules redefine 'institutional orphan' to include only those who lost biological parents before 18 and were raised in recognised institutions. Posts remain reserved per advertisement if no eligible candidate applies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:57 IST
Revamped Orphan Quota: Maharashtra's New Rules for Government Jobs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has revised its orphan reservation policy in government jobs, applying it to 'vacant posts' rather than 'available posts', according to new provisions.

A government resolution issued on Thursday tightens eligibility criteria and alters how positions are calculated for the orphan quota's enactment.

The definition of 'institutional orphan' is now limited to children who lost their biological parents before 18 and were raised in institutions sanctioned by the Juvenile Justice Act. Furthermore, the orphan reservation will now follow a total parallel reservation system, deviating from the previously compartmentalised approach for the disability quota, as outlined in the new resolution.

Should the top candidate in the orphan category decline the job or resign, the next candidate on the waiting list from the same category will be considered. The government has also stated that if no eligible orphan candidate applies, the reserved post will remain so for that specific advertisement, without being carried forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cracking Down on Cyber Fraud: The Arrest of the Delhi Duo

Cracking Down on Cyber Fraud: The Arrest of the Delhi Duo

 India
2
Leaders in Cement and Logistics Honored at the 9th Indian Cement Review and Multilogistix Awards

Leaders in Cement and Logistics Honored at the 9th Indian Cement Review and ...

 India
3

Zero Knowledge Proof: Redefining Token Distribution with Transparency

 United States
4
Israel's Inflation Stays Steady, Sparks Rate Cut Speculation

Israel's Inflation Stays Steady, Sparks Rate Cut Speculation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025