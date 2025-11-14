Revamped Orphan Quota: Maharashtra's New Rules for Government Jobs

Maharashtra has revised its orphan reservation policy in government jobs, applying it to 'vacant posts' rather than 'available posts', according to new provisions.

A government resolution issued on Thursday tightens eligibility criteria and alters how positions are calculated for the orphan quota's enactment.

The definition of 'institutional orphan' is now limited to children who lost their biological parents before 18 and were raised in institutions sanctioned by the Juvenile Justice Act. Furthermore, the orphan reservation will now follow a total parallel reservation system, deviating from the previously compartmentalised approach for the disability quota, as outlined in the new resolution.

Should the top candidate in the orphan category decline the job or resign, the next candidate on the waiting list from the same category will be considered. The government has also stated that if no eligible orphan candidate applies, the reserved post will remain so for that specific advertisement, without being carried forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)