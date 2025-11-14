Left Menu

Justice Under Siege: Arrest of TTP Militants in Islamabad Attack

Pakistan has arrested four militants linked to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in relation to a deadly suicide attack in Islamabad. The attack caused significant casualties at the Islamabad District Judicial Complex. Investigations revealed communication from TTP's commander to orchestrate the attack, reportedly involving an Afghan national.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:08 IST
  • Pakistan

In a major breakthrough, Pakistan's security agencies have apprehended four militants associated with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for their role in a recent suicide attack in Islamabad.

The devastating incident occurred when an assailant detonated explosives outside the Islamabad District Judicial Complex, claiming 12 lives and injuring 36 others. Authorities conducted a joint operation to track down the perpetrators, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

According to statements, the suicide attack was orchestrated by a TTP commander through the Telegram app, aiming to inflict maximum harm on law enforcement in the capital. Investigators identified the attacker as an Afghan national, further complicating regional security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

