Justice Under Siege: Arrest of TTP Militants in Islamabad Attack

In a major breakthrough, Pakistan's security agencies have apprehended four militants associated with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for their role in a recent suicide attack in Islamabad.

The devastating incident occurred when an assailant detonated explosives outside the Islamabad District Judicial Complex, claiming 12 lives and injuring 36 others. Authorities conducted a joint operation to track down the perpetrators, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

According to statements, the suicide attack was orchestrated by a TTP commander through the Telegram app, aiming to inflict maximum harm on law enforcement in the capital. Investigators identified the attacker as an Afghan national, further complicating regional security concerns.

