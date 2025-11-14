North West Targets 6 000 ha for Crop Massification to Boost Food Security

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced an ambitious plan to cultivate 6 000 hectares of land across all four districts of the province under its Crop Massification Programme, a flagship initiative designed to help struggling farmers restore arable lands, increase yields, and strengthen food security.

The announcement was made by Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Madoda Sambatha during the official launch of the 2025/26 Provincial Planting Season at the Retladirela Cooperative in Dwarskraal, Tswaing Local Municipality. The event brought together emerging and commercial farmers, agricultural stakeholders, government partners, and cooperative members to mark the start of a season focused on revitalising agricultural output.

Held under the theme “Sustainable Crop Production for Food Security and Growth”, the launch emphasised the critical role of agriculture in rural development, economic diversification, and job creation across the province.

A Province-Wide Commitment to Land Activation and Farmer Support

MEC Sambatha revealed that more than 2 500 hectares have been earmarked for grain production in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District alone, backed by an investment exceeding R23 million for the 2025/26 financial year. These funds will assist with inputs such as seeds, fertiliser, mechanisation, soil correction, and extension services.

“Planting is never about the present season; it is about shaping the future. Every seed we sow is a declaration of intent: to nourish communities, uplift rural economies, and build a resilient, self-sustaining province,” Sambatha said, calling on farmers to embrace sustainable practices that protect soil health, boost crop diversity, and ensure long-term productivity.

The Provincial Planting Season initiative aims to activate unused land, enhance productivity of existing farms, support new entrants into agriculture, and close the gap between emerging and established farmers through sustained technical assistance.

Retladirela Cooperative: A Model for Agricultural Resilience

Founded in 2005 and operating over 565 hectares, the Retladirela Cooperative is one of the programme’s major beneficiaries. For the current planting season, the cooperative will cultivate 250 hectares of maize and sugar beans—two essential crops for food security and smallholder profitability.

Cooperative member Nkwe Metswamere expressed gratitude for the provincial department’s continued support, noting that recent mechanisation packages provided through the National Department of Land Reform and Rural Development have significantly improved the cooperative’s operational capabilities.

“The mechanisation support has reduced soil preparation and planting time, allowing us to work more efficiently and with greater precision,” Metswamere said.

Mechanisation Support Strengthens Farmer Capacity

During the launch, farmers witnessed live demonstrations of advanced mechanisation equipment provided to cooperatives and individual farmers, including:

Two high-capacity tractors

Two ripper machines

Eight-row planter

24-disc offset

10-ton trailer

1 000-litre boom sprayers

Full seasonal production inputs

These tools are expected to improve planting accuracy, optimise agrochemical use, reduce labour demands, and enable farmers to scale production sustainably.

Metswamere encouraged farmers to remain engaged and persistent, emphasising that “persistence and adherence to proper channels yield tangible results,” underscoring the importance of patience when navigating government support programmes.

Building a Sustainable, Productive Agricultural Landscape

MEC Sambatha highlighted that the launch of the planting season in Dwarskraal marks a critical milestone in strengthening the province’s agricultural base. He stressed that the department remains committed to translating agricultural policy into concrete, on-the-ground outcomes that uplift farmers and stimulate rural development.

“With a clear focus on land activation, farmer support, and sustainable production, we are laying the foundation for a season defined by collaboration, resilience, and growth,” he said.

As the Crop Massification Programme expands, the department will continue prioritising food security, job creation, inclusive economic growth, and strengthening farming communities across the North West.

The initiative is expected to significantly increase the province’s grain output, stimulate local economies, and help turn agriculture into a driver of long-term prosperity.