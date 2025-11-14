Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes Indian Justice: Secure, Transparent, and Inclusive

India embraces AI in its justice system with innovations like SUVAS and SUPACE, focusing on human oversight, ethics, and privacy. These enhancements aim to increase accessibility, transparency, and efficiency. The country successfully conducted 43 million virtual hearings during the pandemic, demonstrating its commitment to equitable justice access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:54 IST
AI Revolutionizes Indian Justice: Secure, Transparent, and Inclusive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is pioneering the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its justice system with a focus on human oversight, ethics, and privacy, according to Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice. This announcement was made at the 10th OECD Global Roundtable on Equal Access to Justice in Madrid.

Innovative tools like SUVAS for judgment translations and SUPACE for intelligent case research are examples of how AI is enhancing speed, accuracy, and accessibility in judicial processes. The adoption of AI supports virtual hearings, with India conducting nearly 43 million such sessions during the COVID-19 pandemic, further cementing its judiciary's commitment to inclusivity.

AI's role extends to live-streaming court proceedings, promoting transparency, and being securely hosted on cloud platforms for reliability. The Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System links courts digitally with other legal entities, enhancing evidence-based decision-making. The overarching goal remains to align with India's constitutional vision of social, economic, and political justice for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Esha Singh Clinches Bronze in World Championship

Esha Singh Clinches Bronze in World Championship

 Egypt
2
Walmart Leadership: A New Era Begins with McMillon's Departure

Walmart Leadership: A New Era Begins with McMillon's Departure

 Global
3
Rachel Reeves' Fiscal Challenges: Taxing Decisions Ahead

Rachel Reeves' Fiscal Challenges: Taxing Decisions Ahead

 Global
4
Delhi High Court Upholds Conviction in Mother's Gruesome Murder Case

Delhi High Court Upholds Conviction in Mother's Gruesome Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025