AI Revolutionizes Indian Justice: Secure, Transparent, and Inclusive

India is pioneering the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its justice system with a focus on human oversight, ethics, and privacy, according to Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice. This announcement was made at the 10th OECD Global Roundtable on Equal Access to Justice in Madrid.

Innovative tools like SUVAS for judgment translations and SUPACE for intelligent case research are examples of how AI is enhancing speed, accuracy, and accessibility in judicial processes. The adoption of AI supports virtual hearings, with India conducting nearly 43 million such sessions during the COVID-19 pandemic, further cementing its judiciary's commitment to inclusivity.

AI's role extends to live-streaming court proceedings, promoting transparency, and being securely hosted on cloud platforms for reliability. The Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System links courts digitally with other legal entities, enhancing evidence-based decision-making. The overarching goal remains to align with India's constitutional vision of social, economic, and political justice for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)