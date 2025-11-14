Gauteng Speeds Up Road Upgrades to Boost Safety, Access and Economic Growth

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport is intensifying efforts to upgrade, maintain, and rehabilitate the province’s extensive road network as part of a broader strategy to improve safety, enhance mobility, and strengthen economic activity across South Africa’s economic hub. The department’s latest progress update highlights significant achievements in multiple communities and outlines major infrastructure projects currently underway.

Through its comprehensive road improvement programme, the department is addressing ageing infrastructure, congestion bottlenecks, structural risks, and maintenance backlogs to build a more efficient and resilient transport network for the millions of people who travel across the province daily.

Major Road Upgrades Completed in Key Township and Urban Areas

The department confirmed that major resurfacing and repair work has recently been completed in several communities, including:

Boiketlong

Vanderbijlpark

Vereeniging

Sharpeville

Sebokeng

Evaton North

These improvements have already begun easing travel delays, improving road safety, and restoring mobility in areas that previously faced pothole damage, poor surfacing, and general wear and tear.

The repaired and resurfaced roads are expected to support safer travel for residents, smoother commuting for workers, and more reliable access for businesses and service vehicles.

Sinkhole Monitoring and Repairs Strengthen Road Safety

One of Gauteng’s major challenges in road management is the emergence of sinkholes, particularly in areas with unstable dolomitic soil. The department is working closely with geological and engineering experts to:

Assess ground stability

Conduct specialised investigations

Execute repairs on affected sites

Improve water drainage systems to prevent recurrence

These interventions aim to safeguard motorists, protect critical road assets, and prevent long-term structural damage that can lead to costly emergency repairs.

A Transport System to Connect Communities and Drive Growth

MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, reaffirmed the department’s commitment to strengthening Gauteng’s road infrastructure for long-term development.

“Our focus is on creating a transport system that connects communities, drives economic development, and enhances safety for every road user. These projects reflect our commitment to service delivery and accountability to the people of Gauteng,” she said.

Oversight Visit Confirms Fast-Tracking of the K60 Project

During an oversight visit to the K60 Road in Sunninghill, MEC Diale-Tlabela emphasised that the completion of this key arterial route remains a top priority.

Once complete, the upgraded K60 is expected to:

Significantly reduce congestion in the Fourways–Sunninghill corridor

Provide more efficient connectivity to business and residential nodes

Support ongoing commercial development and job creation in the area

The MEC noted that the department is working to resolve historical delays and accelerate construction timelines to ensure delivery.

Several Other Strategic Road Projects Underway

Gauteng’s road upgrade programme includes multiple strategic routes that support regional mobility and ease pressure on high-traffic corridors. Major projects currently in progress include:

P122

K50

K54

D1814

K175

These projects form part of an integrated provincial road network plan designed to modernise infrastructure, reduce congestion, and support Gauteng’s growing population and economic footprint.

Rainy Season Preparedness and Emergency Response Capacity Boosted

With the rainy season approaching, the department has finalised the procurement of additional service providers who will reinforce the five regional in-house maintenance teams. This will significantly boost the department’s ability to respond to:

Flood-related road damage

Pothole formation

Washed-away sections of roads

Stormwater system failures

Other emergency repairs

The strengthened response capacity aims to reduce disruptions, protect road users, and ensure roads remain functional during periods of heavy rainfall.

A Comprehensive Roadmap for a Stronger Transport Network

The department’s progress reflects a broader commitment to building a safe, reliable, and future-ready transport system that supports economic competitiveness and community well-being. By prioritising structural repairs, modernisation, rapid maintenance capability, and large-scale infrastructure delivery, Gauteng is positioning itself to meet the mobility needs of a growing and economically dynamic province.