Controversial Transfer Request of High-Profile Inmate: A Decade-Long Legal Battle

The Supreme Court has postponed a hearing concerning Jagtar Singh Hawara, a Babbar Khalsa terrorist, seeking his transfer from Tihar jail in Delhi to any prison in Punjab. The decision follows the bench, including Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Vijay Bishnoi, granting a two-week delay. This move comes after multiple legal proceedings and Hawara's claims of a clear conduct record.

Hawara, convicted for the 1995 assassination of Punjab's Chief Minister Beant Singh, argues for relocation due to his familial connections in Punjab and his conduct in prison post a 2004 jail break attempt. The plea highlights that there are no Delhi-registered cases against him, emphasizing the fairness of shifting his confinement to a Punjab facility.

Hawara's plea also discusses comparative cases where similar convicts have been transferred, questioning the adequacy of his continued high-risk status designation. The petition stresses his role as a Punjab native, and the fact that only one pending case remains against him, further supporting his appeal for a transfer closer to home.

