Supreme Court to Review Bail Conditions for Ex-Tamil Nadu Minister

The Supreme Court will review former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji's plea to modify bail conditions in a money laundering and cash-for-job scam case. The court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Balaji's behalf and set a hearing for December 1. Balaji contends that previous conditions are unnecessary as investigations have concluded, while the ED wants them maintained due to potential witness influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:18 IST
The Supreme Court is set to review former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji's request to ease restrictions on his bail terms related to the money laundering and cash-for-job scam case. Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi have sought the Enforcement Directorate's response to Balaji's plea within ten days. A hearing is scheduled for December 1.

Represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Narendra Hooda, Balaji argues that two specific bail conditions requiring regular appearances at designated offices impede his daily life and claims that they are unnecessary now that the investigation is complete. Since his bail was granted on September 26 last year, Balaji has complied faithfully with all conditions, appearing before the Enforcement Directorate 116 times.

In opposition, advocate Zoheb Hussain, representing the ED, emphasized that these conditions have been crucial in ensuring the smooth progress of the judicial process. He highlighted concerns about Balaji potentially influencing witnesses. The Supreme Court indicated it may consider modifying conditions related to Balaji's appearances before the ED's deputy director.

(With inputs from agencies.)

