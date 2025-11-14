Tribunal Orders Verification of Delhi Housing Project's Pollution Norm Violations
The National Green Tribunal has told the Central Pollution Control Board to investigate a complaint by MP Mahua Moitra regarding a housing project's breach of GRAP stage-III restrictions. The project, backed by Union government bodies, allegedly violates recent stricter air pollution regulations in Delhi.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to investigate a complaint from Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra concerning a government housing project on Kasturba Gandhi Marg. Moitra claims this project breaches restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-III.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented stringent air quality regulations due to worsening pollution levels in Delhi. Despite this, the project reportedly continues construction activities in defiance of the rules. The CPCB had not addressed Moitra's complaint, dated November 12, prompting the NGT's involvement.
NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava emphasized the need for ground-level verification. The tribunal instructed the CPCB to verify the complaint promptly and enforce legal measures if violations are confirmed. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality index has slightly improved, moving from 'severe' to 'very poor' at 397.
