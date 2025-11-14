Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Madras HC Order on Entry Fees for Agasthiyar Falls

The Supreme Court stayed a Madras High Court order preventing the Tamil Nadu forest department from charging entry fees to pilgrims and locals accessing Agasthiyar Falls in the Kalakad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve. The court noted the administrative chaos and lack of clarity in defining local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:25 IST
Supreme Court Halts Madras HC Order on Entry Fees for Agasthiyar Falls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a stay on a Madras High Court decision that prohibited the Tamil Nadu forest department from collecting entry fees from visitors and residents accessing the Agasthiyar Falls and adjoining temples within the Kalakad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve.

Located in the Southern Western Ghats spanning Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts, the Kalakad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve is a critical tiger habitat. A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai took notice of concerns raised by senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, representing Tamil Nadu's Environment and Forest Department, and issued a notice to the opposing party.

The appeal argued that the high court's directive was vague, causing administrative confusion and granting free entry to nearly 20 lakh individuals without a clear definition of 'local residents.' The forest department clarified that levying entry fees is a regulatory measure aligned with the Wildlife (Protection) Act to ensure habitat protection and eco-tourism management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain Pauses Sanctions as Bulgaria Secures Lukoil Asset Operations

Britain Pauses Sanctions as Bulgaria Secures Lukoil Asset Operations

 Global
2

Gajraj Corps' Ingenious Mono Rail: Transforming High-Altitude Logistics

 India
3
VR Woodart Expands into Steel: Strategic Acquisitions & Investment Boost

VR Woodart Expands into Steel: Strategic Acquisitions & Investment Boost

 India
4
Rupee Gains Amid Market Rebound and Bihar Poll Boost

Rupee Gains Amid Market Rebound and Bihar Poll Boost

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025