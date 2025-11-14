Left Menu

Traffic Snarl at Shambhu Border Amid Qaumi Insaaf Morcha's 'Delhi Chalo' Protest

Traffic disruptions occurred at the Shambhu border as Qaumi Insaaf Morcha initiated a 'Delhi chalo' march. The protest aimed to demand the release of Sikh prisoners. Heavy barricades were set up, leading to diversions. In the evening, protesters submitted their demands to a senior government official before dispersing.

Traffic at the Shambhu border faced significant disruptions on Friday as Qaumi Insaaf Morcha activists embarked on a 'Delhi chalo' protest march. The protest was marked by heavy barricading on the Haryana side, forcing an early halt to their plans.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, along with Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and other allied groups, gathered on the Punjab side of the border. They were demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who they claim remain jailed despite completing their sentences. Their protest also sought justice for the 2015 Faridkot sacrilege events.

Police advisories were issued well in advance, warning of the traffic diversions and barricading between Rajpura and Shambhu. As the day unwound, a senior government official received a memorandum of demands from the protesters. Though halted at the border, the protest spotlighted ongoing tensions and grievances regarding detention and communal justice.

