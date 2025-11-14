Controversial Deportation: West African Nationals Caught in Diplomatic Tangle

Nineteen nationals from West Africa, recently deported by the United States, remain at an undisclosed location in Ghana, raising legal and humanitarian concerns. Their lawyer, Ana Dionne-Lanier, confirmed their arrival and subsequent hotel accommodation on November 5, citing protection from return to their home countries due to risks of mistreatment.

Dionne-Lanier stated the group was moved to undetermined locations, some under heavy armed guard, with no contact possible for families or legal representatives. The Ghanaian government remains unresponsive to requests for comment, as deportations to Africa from the US increase under controversial agreements initiated by the Trump administration.

The agreements, criticized for bypassing asylum protections, attempt to relocate migrants to third countries. In Ghana, legal battles have emerged challenging the constitutionality of their government's involvement without parliamentary approval, as human rights concerns grow over the treatment and potential risks facing returnees.

(With inputs from agencies.)