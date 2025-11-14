Former BJP MLA Umesh Malik Acquitted in 2012 Protest Case

In a significant legal development, a special MP-MLA court acquitted eight individuals, including ex-BJP MLA Umesh Malik, on Friday in a 2012 case concerning road obstruction during a protest. The court, led by Special Magistrate Devender Fauzdar, found a lack of evidence, resulting in all charges being dropped.

The charges stemmed from an incident on September 29, 2012, near Khubbapur village, where Malik and others were accused of blocking a road as part of a demonstration. The defense argued that the prosecution failed to establish their culpability conclusively.

Law enforcement initially charged Malik and the others under various offenses, including unlawful assembly and rioting. However, the court's decision emphasized shortcomings in the prosecution's case, underscoring the necessity for robust evidence in legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)