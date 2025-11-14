Cyber Fraudsters Exploit Red Fort Blast Curiosity with Malicious Files

Cyber fraudsters are capitalizing on public curiosity following the blast near Red Fort, circulating malware-laden messages claiming to contain ''blast-related evidence,'' police sources reported on Friday.

Fraudsters are sending these messages, often from foreign numbers, with purported evidence about the November 10 blast that resulted in 13 deaths and multiple injuries. These messages often come from a woman claiming access to crucial information, a source noted.

Recipients are urged to download .apk files or zip folders attached to these messages, which install malware and give criminals access to phone data. Delhi Police advises citizens to refrain from downloading suspicious files and employ mobile security measures to prevent cybercrime exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)