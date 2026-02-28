Left Menu

West Bengal’s Electoral Landscape Revamped: Impact of Voter Roll Pruning

West Bengal's post-SIR voter roll adjustments have removed 63.66 lakh names, reshaping demographic and political dynamics before the 2026 assembly polls. The changes, notably in border and minority districts, could impact key constituencies and alter the balance for major parties ahead of the crucial election.

West Bengal’s Electoral Landscape Revamped: Impact of Voter Roll Pruning
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's political scene is undergoing significant transformation as post-SIR voter roll changes eliminate 63.66 lakh names. This extensive pruning not only reduces the state electorate but also recalibrates the demographic and political landscape ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Concentrated in border belts, minority districts, and urban centers, these deletions introduce new dynamics across constituencies. With 60.06 lakh names under adjudication, voter profiles and political coalitions face upheaval, especially in key regions like North 24 Parganas and Kolkata.

Political analysts highlight the importance of demographic shifts in the upcoming polls, as marginal changes in voter rolls could critically influence outcomes. How parties respond to these changes in constituency compositions will shape the tightly contested 2026 election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

