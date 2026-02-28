Left Menu

Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil Haq to counter Afghan Taliban hostilities, resulting in significant casualties on both sides. The operation saw Pakistan destroying military posts and vehicles. Diplomatic efforts, involving the US, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkiye, are underway to de-escalate the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:41 IST
In a decisive move, Pakistani security forces have launched Operation Ghazab lil Haq, resulting in the deaths of 352 Afghan Taliban personnel. This operation, which combines air and ground assaults, comes in response to cross-border attacks by the Taliban on Pakistani territories.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar reported that the Pakistani forces have successfully dismantled 130 military posts and captured an additional 26 along the extensive border shared with Afghanistan. The offensive also included the destruction of 171 tanks and armoured vehicles with precision air strikes.

Amid escalating tensions, the Afghan Taliban expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue, with regional powers like the US, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkiye stepping in to foster negotiations. Iran has voiced readiness to mediate, emphasizing the need for diplomatic resolution to the unrest.

