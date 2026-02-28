Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

Noida Police arrested two individuals accused of defrauding over 100 people by promising fake overseas jobs, duping victims of more than Rs 70 lakh. The arrests followed a victim's complaint.

Seizing nine Indian passports, several forged documents, and Rs 73,500 in cash, police revealed the accused operated a scam using social media ads. This scheme promised lucrative offers under the fictitious firm 'Future Light Manpower.'

Communicating through WhatsApp to avoid detection, the duo allegedly sent fabricated job documents, charging fees for visas and processing to extract funds. Cases are registered against the accused in multiple regions.

