Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam
Two individuals were arrested by Noida Police for duping over 100 people of Rs 70 lakh by promising fake overseas jobs through social media. They operated under a fictitious firm, 'Future Light Manpower,' attracting victims by offering high salaries and free visas. Multiple cases are registered against the accused.
- Country:
- India
Noida Police arrested two individuals accused of defrauding over 100 people by promising fake overseas jobs, duping victims of more than Rs 70 lakh. The arrests followed a victim's complaint.
Seizing nine Indian passports, several forged documents, and Rs 73,500 in cash, police revealed the accused operated a scam using social media ads. This scheme promised lucrative offers under the fictitious firm 'Future Light Manpower.'
Communicating through WhatsApp to avoid detection, the duo allegedly sent fabricated job documents, charging fees for visas and processing to extract funds. Cases are registered against the accused in multiple regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Grants Bail: The Liquor Scam Unfolds in Chhattisgarh
Haryana Bank Fraud Scandal: Inside the Rs 590 Crore Scam
Shimla SDM's Social Media Endorsement Sparks Controversy
Punjab Police Foils Major Terror Conspiracy, Arrests Two
JNUSU Demands Justice: Unrest Over Students' Arrests and Injuries