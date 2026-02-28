Left Menu

Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

Two individuals were arrested by Noida Police for duping over 100 people of Rs 70 lakh by promising fake overseas jobs through social media. They operated under a fictitious firm, 'Future Light Manpower,' attracting victims by offering high salaries and free visas. Multiple cases are registered against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:41 IST
Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Noida Police arrested two individuals accused of defrauding over 100 people by promising fake overseas jobs, duping victims of more than Rs 70 lakh. The arrests followed a victim's complaint.

Seizing nine Indian passports, several forged documents, and Rs 73,500 in cash, police revealed the accused operated a scam using social media ads. This scheme promised lucrative offers under the fictitious firm 'Future Light Manpower.'

Communicating through WhatsApp to avoid detection, the duo allegedly sent fabricated job documents, charging fees for visas and processing to extract funds. Cases are registered against the accused in multiple regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Middle East: US-Israel Strike on Iran Raises Global Tensions

Escalation in Middle East: US-Israel Strike on Iran Raises Global Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
2
Stranded in Dubai: Passengers Caught Amid Airspace Closure

Stranded in Dubai: Passengers Caught Amid Airspace Closure

 India
3
India Extends Condolences to Bolivia After Tragic Plane Crash

India Extends Condolences to Bolivia After Tragic Plane Crash

 India
4
Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Dawn in Cricket

Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph: A New Dawn in Cricket

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026