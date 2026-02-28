Left Menu

High Court Grants Bail: The Liquor Scam Unfolds in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh High Court grants bail to Saumya Chaurasia, former deputy secretary in the CMO, in alleged liquor scam cases. ED and EOW investigated her role, claiming significant financial losses. The court highlighted prolonged trials and parity with previously bailed co-accused as reasons for granting bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:47 IST
The Chhattisgarh High Court has granted bail to Saumya Chaurasia, a former deputy secretary in the Chief Minister's Office, implicated in the alleged liquor scam investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The High Court's decision follows extensive legal debates over Chaurasia's involvement in the case.

Chaurasia is said to have played a significant role in a criminal syndicate, allegedly orchestrating a scheme that defrauded the state exchequer of Rs 2,883 crore through the illegal sale of alcohol. Investigations indicate she had a supervisory role in the operations, with evidence pointing to her handling vast amounts of money sourced from the scam.

The court's order, influenced by precedents set by the Supreme Court and the existence of prolonged trial timelines, framed the bail decision within a context of judicial parity. Notably, other key conspirators in the case had already been granted bail, setting a crucial legal precedent.

