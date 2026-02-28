Court Decision Offers Parental Relief in Delhi School Fee Dispute

The Delhi High Court's recent ruling has provided a temporary reprieve for parents amidst a contentious school fee regulation debate. The court has postponed the establishment of school-level fee-regulation committees (SLFRCs), ensuring that private schools maintain previous fee structures for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Education Minister Ashish Sood has emphasized that the court's order prevents any fee hikes until March 12, 2026, when the matter is slated for a final hearing. The interim order allows schools to charge only the fees applicable in the previous academic year, offering significant relief to parents.

In response to the court's decision, Sood criticized the perceived alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party, certain NGOs, and private school administrations, which he claims has obstructed past fee regulation efforts. The minister assured that any reports of exorbitant fees would be scrutinized by the Directorate of Education, with appropriate legal actions to follow.

