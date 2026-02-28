Left Menu

Bihar DGP Mobilizes Robust Security Measures for Holi

Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar has directed police to enhance security for Holi on March 4. With a focus on preventing hooliganism, police stations are identifying sensitive areas. Extensive police deployment is planned, especially in Patna, to ensure law and order during the celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:45 IST
Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

As Bihar gears up for Holi festivities on March 4, DGP Vinay Kumar has instructed police officers to bolster security across the state. The directive aims at curbing hooliganism, with a zero-tolerance policy towards any disruptions during the celebrations.

Police stations have been tasked with identifying sensitive areas, while control rooms have been activated in each district for close monitoring. Reports on the situation will be submitted every two hours to the DGP's control room for real-time updates.

In Patna, where the highest police deployment is planned, 12 companies of the Range Reserve Force and the Bihar Special Armed Police will be active, alongside thousands of trainee constables and home guards. This comprehensive plan ensures peace and security throughout Bihar during Holi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

