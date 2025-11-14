TTP Militant Network Dismantled in Islamabad
Pakistan's security forces have arrested four TTP militants implicated in a recent suicide bombing in Islamabad, which resulted in numerous casualties. This operation follows failed talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regarding cross-border terrorism. The arrested individuals are linked to a network guided by TTP leadership in Afghanistan.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's security agencies have successfully dismantled a network of militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), capturing four individuals allegedly involved in a deadly suicide attack. The attack, which occurred outside a court complex in Islamabad, claimed the lives of twelve people and injured thirty-six others.
According to an official statement, the arrests were made through a joint operation by the Intelligence Bureau Division and the Counter-Terrorism Department. Further investigations revealed that the bomb was orchestrated by a TTP commander from Afghanistan, highlighting ongoing security concerns and cross-border terrorism.
This development occurs amidst unsuccessful negotiations between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban concerning terror activities. The TTP, while operating separately, remains closely allied with the Afghan Taliban, exacerbating Pakistan's struggles with internal security threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
House Demolitions: Questionable Strategy in Terrorism Fight
Pakistan Nabs TTP Militants Behind Islamabad Court Attack
Diplomatic Solidarity Against Terrorism: China Extends Condolences
Effective Measures: Pakistani Forces Eliminate Terror Threats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Afghanistan Shifts Trade Routes as Tensions Escalate with Pakistan