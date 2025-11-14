TTP Militant Network Dismantled in Islamabad

Pakistan's security agencies have successfully dismantled a network of militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), capturing four individuals allegedly involved in a deadly suicide attack. The attack, which occurred outside a court complex in Islamabad, claimed the lives of twelve people and injured thirty-six others.

According to an official statement, the arrests were made through a joint operation by the Intelligence Bureau Division and the Counter-Terrorism Department. Further investigations revealed that the bomb was orchestrated by a TTP commander from Afghanistan, highlighting ongoing security concerns and cross-border terrorism.

This development occurs amidst unsuccessful negotiations between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban concerning terror activities. The TTP, while operating separately, remains closely allied with the Afghan Taliban, exacerbating Pakistan's struggles with internal security threats.

