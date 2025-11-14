Left Menu

Pune Land Deal Scandal: Sheetal Tejwani on the Run

Sheetal Tejwani, implicated in a Rs 300 crore land deal controversy in Pune, is on the run after being summoned for a police statement. The defunct deal, linked to a government plot in Mundhwa, involves Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth. The case is under active investigation, highlighting corrupt practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:10 IST
Pune Land Deal Scandal: Sheetal Tejwani on the Run
  • Country:
  • India

Pune resident Sheetal Tejwani has found herself embroiled in a significant controversy involving a defunct Rs 300 crore land deal. Tejwani has been summoned by police to record her statement concerning the transaction, according to officials.

The land deal, which has been scrapped, pertained to a 40-acre government property in Pune's Mundhwa area. The transaction allegedly involves a private entity connected to Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth.

Among those accused are co-partner Digvijay Patil and sub-registrar R B Taru, with charges focusing on misappropriation and cheating. Police have issued notices for Tejwani to appear, served at her Mumbai office and Pimpri-Chinchwad residence, but her whereabouts remain unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Sudden Tanker Seizure: A Maritime Shockwave

Iran's Sudden Tanker Seizure: A Maritime Shockwave

 Global
2
2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

 India
3
Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

 India
4
Green Fuel's Dirty Secret: Amazon Deforestation Links

Green Fuel's Dirty Secret: Amazon Deforestation Links

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025