Pune Land Deal Scandal: Sheetal Tejwani on the Run

Pune resident Sheetal Tejwani has found herself embroiled in a significant controversy involving a defunct Rs 300 crore land deal. Tejwani has been summoned by police to record her statement concerning the transaction, according to officials.

The land deal, which has been scrapped, pertained to a 40-acre government property in Pune's Mundhwa area. The transaction allegedly involves a private entity connected to Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth.

Among those accused are co-partner Digvijay Patil and sub-registrar R B Taru, with charges focusing on misappropriation and cheating. Police have issued notices for Tejwani to appear, served at her Mumbai office and Pimpri-Chinchwad residence, but her whereabouts remain unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)