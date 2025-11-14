Tragedy Strikes on Varanasi Road: Hit-and-Run Kills Two

A tragic hit-and-run accident occurred on the Varanasi-Shaktinagar road early Friday morning. The victims, a truck driver and a fertiliser pump worker, were loading urea into a truck when an unidentified, speeding vehicle struck them.

The incident took place around 3 to 4 am near Mujdih village, approximately 50 km from the district headquarters, as confirmed by Inspector Sadanand Singh of the Ahrora police station.

Authorities responded promptly, transporting the critically injured men to the Community Health Centre in Ahrora, where they were declared dead. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the fleeing vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)