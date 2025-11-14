Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on Varanasi Road: Hit-and-Run Kills Two

A hit-and-run incident on the Varanasi-Shaktinagar road resulted in the deaths of a truck driver and a fertiliser pump worker early Friday. Both men were loading urea into a truck when a speeding unidentified vehicle hit them. Efforts are underway to trace the vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic hit-and-run accident occurred on the Varanasi-Shaktinagar road early Friday morning. The victims, a truck driver and a fertiliser pump worker, were loading urea into a truck when an unidentified, speeding vehicle struck them.

The incident took place around 3 to 4 am near Mujdih village, approximately 50 km from the district headquarters, as confirmed by Inspector Sadanand Singh of the Ahrora police station.

Authorities responded promptly, transporting the critically injured men to the Community Health Centre in Ahrora, where they were declared dead. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the fleeing vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

