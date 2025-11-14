Ramaphosa Urges Sustained Revamp of Johannesburg Ahead of G20 Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the City of Johannesburg to intensify and sustain efforts to revitalise the country’s economic capital, stressing that the work underway must extend far beyond preparations for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, scheduled for next weekend at Nasrec. The President delivered his remarks during the CEO–City Cleanup Partnership Programme held in Kliptown on Friday morning, where government officials, business leaders and community stakeholders gathered to support the city’s ongoing clean-up and infrastructure restoration drive.

Revamping Johannesburg: “Not a Flash in the Pan”

Responding to criticism that the current momentum is merely a short-lived attempt to beautify the city for international visitors attending the G20 Summit, President Ramaphosa emphasised that the initiative is part of a long-term vision to restore Johannesburg to its former stature.

“This time, we shouldn’t hide the dirt — we should clean it up,” he said. “Cities across the world use major summits as catalysts to revitalise themselves. But for Johannesburg, this work will continue long after the G20 concludes.”

He reiterated that urban revitalisation is not unique to Johannesburg, noting that many global cities have undergone similar periods of renewal as part of broader economic regeneration.

Johannesburg: Africa’s Economic Nerve Centre

President Ramaphosa stressed Johannesburg’s strategic importance to both South Africa and the continent.

Key highlights he cited include:

Johannesburg is the financial centre of Africa

Home to the continent’s largest stock exchange (JSE)

Headquarters of major corporations and multinationals

A vital hub for jobs, commerce and innovation

“It is important to restore Johannesburg to its former glory,” he said. “We may not be as populous as Lagos, but we remain the economic heartbeat of Africa.”

The President urged city officials and partners to “execute the plans” designed to reposition Johannesburg as a world-class city capable of attracting investment, tourism and global acclaim.

Revitalisation Beyond the G20 Summit

With the G20 Leaders’ Summit approaching, Ramaphosa confirmed that preparations for the venue at Nasrec are on track, and that the city will soon welcome global heads of state, policymakers and diplomats.

But he emphasised that the clean-up campaign and infrastructure improvements must stretch far beyond the summit timeframe.

“It is not going to be a one-day event… we want this to continue for months, a year and more. The work to reposition this city is enormous, but it is achievable,” the President said.

He expressed hope that Johannesburg will not only deliver a successful summit but also leave a lasting impression as a city that is clean, beautiful and forward-looking.

Challenges and Progress: The Presidential Johannesburg Working Group

The President acknowledged ongoing difficulties faced by the Presidential Johannesburg Working Group (PJWG), established in March this year to address what he previously described as Johannesburg’s “enormous challenges.” These challenges include:

Governance instability

Infrastructure decay

Service delivery breakdowns

Waste management backlogs

Urban safety concerns

Bureaucratic inefficiencies

Ramaphosa revealed that some city officials have been slow to cooperate with the Working Group’s interventions.

“To get Johannesburg up the ladder, we need everyone’s hands on deck,” he said. “Officials must do the work they are employed to do — every day.”

He called for a renewed sense of duty and urgency: “Let us fold our sleeves and make our hands dirty. We must not allow Johannesburg to decline. We must help it reach for the sky.”

Building a Johannesburg the World Will Remember

Looking ahead to the G20 Summit, which will result in a landmark “Johannesburg Declaration”, the President said he wants visitors to leave with a lasting positive impression of the city.

“I want the memory of Johannesburg to be not only the substantive issues we address at the G20, but that people found Johannesburg beautiful, clean, and on an upward trajectory.”

He urged all stakeholders — government, businesses, residents and civil society — to drive forward the clean-up, infrastructure renewal and service delivery improvements that Johannesburg urgently needs.

A Vision for a Restored, Resilient Johannesburg

As South Africa prepares to host one of the most significant diplomatic events in the world, the President reaffirmed a broader national commitment: transforming Johannesburg into a safer, cleaner, well-managed and globally competitive city.

The CEO–City Cleanup Partnership Programme exemplifies the type of collaborative model the President believes is essential: bringing together public entities, private companies and communities in a united effort to rebuild Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa concluded with a call to action: “Johannesburg must rise. And it must rise through all of us — together.”