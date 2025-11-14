Suspicious Death of Whistleblower Sparks Political Controversy
Satish Kumar, a government official who reported a theft at the Tirupati temple, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. His death has sparked political controversy and demands for a judicial probe, as both ruling and opposition parties allege intimidation and misconduct in the investigation of the temple's cash offerings theft.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling turn of events, Satish Kumar, who was instrumental in reporting a theft at the Tirupati temple, was found dead on railway tracks, raising multiple questions about foul play, authorities confirmed on Friday.
Anantapur district's Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rohit Kumar Choudhary, revealed that Kumar's body was discovered amid routine railway maintenance, leading to an ongoing probe where forensic results are eagerly awaited to unravel the mysterious circumstances of his demise.
The deceased, a key figure in the temple's cash offerings theft case, had previously lodged a complaint against a colleague, Ravi Kumar, leading to political turmoil between the TDP and YSRCP, with both parties exchanging allegations of intimidation and demanding a thorough judicial investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blast Investigation Unfolds: Al Falah University Under Forensic Audit
Govt to carry out forensic audit of all records of Al Falah University, which is under scanner following Delhi blast: Sources.
Home Minister Shah instructed Forensic Science Laboratory to match samples collected from bodies in car that exploded near Red Fort: Sources.
Amit Shah Orders Forensic Probe in Red Fort Car Explosion
Amit Shah told Forensic Science Lab to match, probe sample collected from spot, come up with details of Delhi blast at earliest: Sources.