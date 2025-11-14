Alibaba Accused of Aiding Chinese Military By White House

The White House has leveled serious accusations against Alibaba, claiming the online marketplace giant is providing technological assistance to the Chinese military, according to a report by the Financial Times. The alleged support includes capabilities that threaten U.S. security.

A White House memo, cited by the Financial Times, reportedly includes declassified intelligence outlining how Alibaba aids the People's Liberation Army. The disclosure has heightened tensions between the U.S. and China, as officials express concerns over national security.

Requests for comments from Alibaba and the Chinese Embassy in Washington went unanswered at the time of reporting, leaving questions about Alibaba's alleged involvement in military operations unresolved.