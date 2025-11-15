Ceasefire Efforts in Sudan Intensify Amid Allegations and Humanitarian Crisis

In a recent diplomatic call, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the urgent need for a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan, addressing United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. This appeal comes as the U.S. seeks to curb arms supplies reaching the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The ongoing war, ignited in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the RSF, has been labeled the world's largest humanitarian crisis by the U.N., exacerbated further as funding for global aid diminishes. Currently, 12.5 million Sudanese are displaced, with recent RSF advances causing additional mass exodus. The situation continues to alarm international observers.

Amid unverified claims of UAE's involvement with the RSF, the country's ambassador to the U.N., Jamal Al Musharakh, firmly denied any support. Washington remains actively engaged in mediation efforts, considering the potential designation of the RSF as a terrorist group to thwart further conflicts and human rights abuses in the region.