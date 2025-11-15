Left Menu

French Crackdown on Illicit E-commerce Unveiled

A French consumer watchdog revealed that six prominent e-commerce platforms, including Shein, sold illicit products in France. The watchdog directed these platforms to public prosecutors, while the French government threatened to block Shein if further banned items are found. This crackdown aims to protect local retailers from unfair competition.

A French consumer watchdog has identified six prominent e-commerce platforms, including Shein, for selling illicit products in France. Among the products highlighted are child-like sex dolls and weapons, such as brass knuckles and machetes, available on popular sites like AliExpress, Joom, Wish, Temu, and eBay.

In response to the watchdog's findings, French Commerce Minister Serge Papin referred these platforms to public prosecutors, inviting the European Union's commerce ministers to Paris to deliberate on the issue. Neither Amazon, Temu, eBay, AliExpress, nor Joom immediately responded to requests for comment regarding the matter.

The French government's significant crackdown is aimed at protecting local retailers who perceive themselves as being at a disadvantage due to cheaper, heavily marketed foreign products. Similar EU measures, including accelerated implementation of customs duties, reflect growing concerns over Chinese e-commerce. Despite Shein's removal of banned items, the French authorities remain vigilant, considering further scrutiny of unidentified platforms.

