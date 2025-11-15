China Commits to U.S. Soybean Purchases Amid Trade Talks
President Donald Trump stated that China has committed to purchasing U.S. soybeans and other agricultural products. Talks between Washington and Beijing took place recently, with purchases expected to commence soon, well ahead of the spring timetable. However, Trump did not specify the officials involved in the discussions.
