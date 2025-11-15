Left Menu

Unraveling the Red Fort Blast: A Race Against Time

Investigators are piecing together events leading up to a blast near Red Fort. Focusing on cars in the vicinity, authorities are questioning drivers and probing a network of doctors potentially linked to the event. The probe includes investigating a terror module across multiple states, following a fatal explosion.

In a move to trace the timeline before the Red Fort blast, investigators have detailed each vehicle entering the parking area where the exploded car was parked.

Efforts involve tracking vehicle registrations and questioning individuals about the Haryana-registered Hyundai i20 involved. The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a separate FIR to delve into the suspected conspiracy.

Investigators are closely examining the suspect, Dr. Umar Nabi, and are verifying accounts of his presence. Meanwhile, connections with a network of doctors, including Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, are under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

