Unraveling the Red Fort Blast: A Race Against Time

In a move to trace the timeline before the Red Fort blast, investigators have detailed each vehicle entering the parking area where the exploded car was parked.

Efforts involve tracking vehicle registrations and questioning individuals about the Haryana-registered Hyundai i20 involved. The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a separate FIR to delve into the suspected conspiracy.

Investigators are closely examining the suspect, Dr. Umar Nabi, and are verifying accounts of his presence. Meanwhile, connections with a network of doctors, including Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, are under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)