West Bengal Youth Nabbed for Alleged Terror Links by NIA
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Janisur Alam in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur for suspected terror links. Alam, from Ludhiana, was caught loitering suspiciously and allegedly attempted to flee. Digital evidence was seized, and his connection to other terror acts, including a Delhi blast, is under investigation.
A youth with suspected links to terror outfits has been apprehended in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as confirmed by a senior police officer.
Identified as Janisur Alam from Ludhiana, he was detained on Friday in the Sujapur area after exhibiting suspicious behavior. Eyewitnesses reported that he was loitering near a station before the NIA took action.
The investigation is ongoing to determine Alam's possible connections to multiple acts of sabotage, including a recent terrorist incident in Delhi that claimed 13 lives. Authorities seized digital devices and documents to further probe his involvement.
