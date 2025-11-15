West Bengal Youth Nabbed for Alleged Terror Links by NIA

A youth with suspected links to terror outfits has been apprehended in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as confirmed by a senior police officer.

Identified as Janisur Alam from Ludhiana, he was detained on Friday in the Sujapur area after exhibiting suspicious behavior. Eyewitnesses reported that he was loitering near a station before the NIA took action.

The investigation is ongoing to determine Alam's possible connections to multiple acts of sabotage, including a recent terrorist incident in Delhi that claimed 13 lives. Authorities seized digital devices and documents to further probe his involvement.

