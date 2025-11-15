Left Menu

West Bengal Youth Nabbed for Alleged Terror Links by NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Janisur Alam in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur for suspected terror links. Alam, from Ludhiana, was caught loitering suspiciously and allegedly attempted to flee. Digital evidence was seized, and his connection to other terror acts, including a Delhi blast, is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:42 IST
West Bengal Youth Nabbed for Alleged Terror Links by NIA
youth
  • Country:
  • India

A youth with suspected links to terror outfits has been apprehended in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as confirmed by a senior police officer.

Identified as Janisur Alam from Ludhiana, he was detained on Friday in the Sujapur area after exhibiting suspicious behavior. Eyewitnesses reported that he was loitering near a station before the NIA took action.

The investigation is ongoing to determine Alam's possible connections to multiple acts of sabotage, including a recent terrorist incident in Delhi that claimed 13 lives. Authorities seized digital devices and documents to further probe his involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Blast Near Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine

Devastating Blast Near Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine

 India
2
NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

 India
3
India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

 Paraguay
4
PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025