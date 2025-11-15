Surrender of ULFA Cadre Bolsters Peace Efforts in Tirap

In a significant breakthrough, a cadre of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) has surrendered to security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, according to an official report released on Saturday.

The surrender resulted from a coordinated effort between the Assam Rifles and the police forces of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Utilizing both specific intelligence and technical inputs, the joint operation successfully located and persuaded the insurgent to lay down arms.

Identified as Kamal Akhun alias Vikas Mohanta, the 23-year-old insurgent relinquished a 7.65 pistol and live ammunition. The operation underscores effective collaboration between agencies, which aims to guide more insurgents back to peaceful mainstream life.