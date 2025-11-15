Left Menu

An ULFA cadre has surrendered to security forces in Arunachal Pradesh. The surrender followed a joint operation by Assam Rifles and state police, spurred by intelligence on insurgent activity. The cadre handed over a pistol with live ammunition. The operation exemplifies robust inter-agency cooperation against insurgency.

Surrender of ULFA Cadre Bolsters Peace Efforts in Tirap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant breakthrough, a cadre of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) has surrendered to security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, according to an official report released on Saturday.

The surrender resulted from a coordinated effort between the Assam Rifles and the police forces of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Utilizing both specific intelligence and technical inputs, the joint operation successfully located and persuaded the insurgent to lay down arms.

Identified as Kamal Akhun alias Vikas Mohanta, the 23-year-old insurgent relinquished a 7.65 pistol and live ammunition. The operation underscores effective collaboration between agencies, which aims to guide more insurgents back to peaceful mainstream life.

