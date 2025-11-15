Left Menu

Explosive Discovery in Samba: Rusted Shell Found Near School

A rusted mortar shell was discovered during a drain excavation in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir. Located near an educational institute, the site was secured by police, and a Bomb Disposal Squad was called to neutralize the explosive. The incident underscores ongoing safety concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:42 IST
Explosive Discovery in Samba: Rusted Shell Found Near School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A rusted mortar shell was unearthed during excavation work for a drainage system in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

Discovered by laborers near a local educational institute, the potential threat was identified at 10 am, prompting immediate action. Police quickly arrived, securing the area and initiating safety protocols.

In response, a Bomb Disposal Squad was rapidly deployed to the scene to defuse the explosive device, highlighting ongoing safety and security challenges in the region.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pradesh

Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pr...

 India
2
Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

 United Kingdom
3
DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

 India
4
GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025