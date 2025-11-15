Explosive Discovery in Samba: Rusted Shell Found Near School

A rusted mortar shell was unearthed during excavation work for a drainage system in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

Discovered by laborers near a local educational institute, the potential threat was identified at 10 am, prompting immediate action. Police quickly arrived, securing the area and initiating safety protocols.

In response, a Bomb Disposal Squad was rapidly deployed to the scene to defuse the explosive device, highlighting ongoing safety and security challenges in the region.