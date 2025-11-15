Explosive Discovery in Samba: Rusted Shell Found Near School
A rusted mortar shell was discovered during a drain excavation in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir. Located near an educational institute, the site was secured by police, and a Bomb Disposal Squad was called to neutralize the explosive. The incident underscores ongoing safety concerns in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:42 IST
A rusted mortar shell was unearthed during excavation work for a drainage system in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.
Discovered by laborers near a local educational institute, the potential threat was identified at 10 am, prompting immediate action. Police quickly arrived, securing the area and initiating safety protocols.
In response, a Bomb Disposal Squad was rapidly deployed to the scene to defuse the explosive device, highlighting ongoing safety and security challenges in the region.
