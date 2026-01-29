J-K BJP condemns attack on Kashmiri shawl vendor in Uttarakhand

Left Menu

29-01-2026
BJP leader Sajid Yousuf Shah on Thursday condemned the attack on a Kashmiri shawl vendor in Uttarakhand. ''Strongly condemn the attack on Tabish Ahmad, an 18 year old Kashmiri shawl vendor who was brutally assaulted by a mob while selling shawls with his family in Vikas Nagar, #Uttarakhand,'' Shah, a spokesman of the BJP, said in a post on X. He said Kashmiris are as patriotic as other citizens of the country. ''Such acts of hatred are unacceptable, and strict action must be taken against the culprits to ensure this is not repeated. Requesting immediate intervention by CM @pushkardhami Ji, Governor @LtGenGurmit Ji & @uttarakhandcops,'' he added.

