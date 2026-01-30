RPower net profit falls 40 pc to Rs 25 cr in Q3

Reliance Power on Friday reported over 40 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 25.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter due to lower revenues. The company had earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024, a regulatory filing showed. Its total income declined to Rs 1,949.78 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,159.44 crore in the year-ago period.

