Rajasthan Policewoman Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

A head constable in Rajasthan has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended Santosh, who is stationed at Buhana police station in Jhunjhunu district, after catching her accepting Rs 20,000 from a complainant.

The case involved a family dispute, and Santosh reportedly sought a bribe to influence the case's direction. Investigations revealed earlier instances where she accepted Rs 3,000 and Rs 7,000 from the same complainant. The authorities acted swiftly, laying a trap that led to her arrest during the acceptance of the final bribe.

The arrest underscores ongoing issues with corruption within local law enforcement and highlights the vigilance of anti-corruption units in curbing such practices. Further inquiry into Santosh's actions is being conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)