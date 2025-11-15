Left Menu

Rajasthan Policewoman Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested head constable Santosh in Jhunjhunu for taking a Rs 20,000 bribe. Investigations reveal repeated bribe acceptance in a family dispute case. Santosh was caught accepting money to manipulate case outcomes, prompting ongoing investigations by the authorities.

Updated: 15-11-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:07 IST
A head constable in Rajasthan has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended Santosh, who is stationed at Buhana police station in Jhunjhunu district, after catching her accepting Rs 20,000 from a complainant.

The case involved a family dispute, and Santosh reportedly sought a bribe to influence the case's direction. Investigations revealed earlier instances where she accepted Rs 3,000 and Rs 7,000 from the same complainant. The authorities acted swiftly, laying a trap that led to her arrest during the acceptance of the final bribe.

The arrest underscores ongoing issues with corruption within local law enforcement and highlights the vigilance of anti-corruption units in curbing such practices. Further inquiry into Santosh's actions is being conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

