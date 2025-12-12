Delayed Justice: The Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case

The case against those charged with the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh saw further delays as a special court in Maharashtra's Beed district postponed the framing of charges.

A new date, set for December 19, was announced after hearing a request from the defense for more time, citing a lack of access to new evidence presented by the prosecution. The original date was December 12.

Prosecutors accused the defense of stalling the case, while the defense argued complications due to newly presented evidence. Deshmukh's murder sparked nationwide outrage and political repercussions drawing attention to the ongoing legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)