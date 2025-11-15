Left Menu

Tributes Paid After Tragic Blast at Nowgam Police Station

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid floral tributes to nine individuals killed in an accidental blast at Nowgam police station, leaving 32 injured. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and others, joined in honoring the deceased, comprising police personnel and civilians. Sinha also visited hospitals to check on the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a somber ceremony, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid floral tributes to nine individuals who lost their lives in a tragic accidental blast at Nowgam police station. The incident also left 32 people injured, according to officials.

The tribute-taking place at the Police Control Room included several notable figures, such as J-K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, NIA Director General Sadanand Date, DGP Nalin Prabhat, and officers from various civil and security agencies underlining the gravity of the event. Among those honored were six dedicated policemen and three civilians, including Naib Tehsildar Muzaffar Ahmed Khan, derailing the forces and community at large.

Earlier, L-G Sinha visited Ujala Cygnus Hospital and SMHS Hospital to personally inquire about the condition of those injured in the explosion, demonstrating the administration's commitment to aiding the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

