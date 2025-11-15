In a somber ceremony, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid floral tributes to nine individuals who lost their lives in a tragic accidental blast at Nowgam police station. The incident also left 32 people injured, according to officials.

The tribute-taking place at the Police Control Room included several notable figures, such as J-K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, NIA Director General Sadanand Date, DGP Nalin Prabhat, and officers from various civil and security agencies underlining the gravity of the event. Among those honored were six dedicated policemen and three civilians, including Naib Tehsildar Muzaffar Ahmed Khan, derailing the forces and community at large.

Earlier, L-G Sinha visited Ujala Cygnus Hospital and SMHS Hospital to personally inquire about the condition of those injured in the explosion, demonstrating the administration's commitment to aiding the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)