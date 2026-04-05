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Punjab Police Unravel ISI-Backed Blast Conspiracy

Punjab Police arrested two suspects linked to a blast outside the BJP office in Chandigarh. Allegedly directed by ISI handlers in Portugal and Germany, the perpetrators were promised financial rewards for the attack. Investigations are ongoing to uncover deeper international links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:09 IST
Punjab Police Unravel ISI-Backed Blast Conspiracy
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The Punjab Police have made a breakthrough in the recent blast case outside the BJP headquarters in Chandigarh, taking the tally of arrests to seven. Senior officials revealed that the alleged culprits were part of a network backed by Pakistan's ISI, with guidance from handlers based in Germany and Portugal.

The latest development came on Saturday night when a collaborative operation with Haryana Police's Special Task Force led to the apprehension of Gurtej Singh and Amanpreet Singh in Rewari. Both individuals, linked with Rapido as bike operators, hail from Ratangarh village in Punjab's Rupnagar district.

ISI operatives reportedly offered the accused Rs 2 lakh to execute the attack, which occurred on April 1 and involved a hand grenade. Previous arrests in the case unveiled a multi-tier delivery of explosives. Authorities are still piecing together the full scope of the conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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