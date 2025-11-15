Left Menu

Life Imprisonment for BJP Activist Teacher in Shocking Child Rape Case

In a significant legal decision, Padmarajan K, a BJP activist and school teacher, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a 10-year-old girl in Palathayi. The court also imposed fines for his crimes under the IPC and POCSO Act, following an exhaustive investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:17 IST
Life Imprisonment for BJP Activist Teacher in Shocking Child Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling on Saturday, the Thalassery Fast Track Special Court sentenced a school teacher and BJP activist to life imprisonment for the rape of a 10-year-old student. The convicted, identified as Padmarajan K, repeatedly assaulted the minor between January and February 2020, while employed at a Palathayi school.

The court imposed a life sentence, along with additional sentences and fines, under various sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Judged by Jalarajani M T, the trial was rigorously conducted, examining 42 witnesses and 91 documents. The court decreed that the fines be awarded to the victim as partial compensation.

Despite Padmarajan's appeal for leniency due to his economic role in his family, the court was firm in its decision. The trial followed multiple investigations and handovers, culminating in a decisive charge sheet led by ADGP E J Jayaraj, addressing allegations of conspiracy and negligence during earlier probes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Grants Parole to Convict in Jigisha Ghosh Case

Delhi High Court Grants Parole to Convict in Jigisha Ghosh Case

 India
2
AI-Powered Environmental Portal Launched at COP30 by Abu Dhabi

AI-Powered Environmental Portal Launched at COP30 by Abu Dhabi

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tragic Double Murder Shakes Katni Farm Community

Tragic Double Murder Shakes Katni Farm Community

 India
4
A leader on bail had torn Waqf bill and said law will be reversed, but people rejected divisive politics: PM Modi in Surat.

A leader on bail had torn Waqf bill and said law will be reversed, but peopl...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025